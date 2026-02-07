Scarlett Johansson Starred In The Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial Of All Time

Super Bowl commercials are prime real estate for advertisers — so much so that brands can't even mention the name "Super Bowl" without paying big bucks for the right to. With that in mind, some companies have spent millions to air an advertisement during the game, and Amazon Alexa's "Mind Reader" starring Scarlett Johansson currently holds the record for the most expensive to run in the history of the event.

The one-minute and 30-second ad, which aired during 2022's big game, cost an estimated $26 million to run during the game. As of this writing, it has yet to be surpassed, but with Super Bowl ad costs rising in 2026, this could be the year another entity breaks the bank and surpasses it.

In the commercial, Johansson and Colin Jost are assisted by an Alexa that can literally read their minds. It starts off innocently enough, but the technology eventually reveals the thoughts that they'd rather keep to themselves, and the couple's marriage becomes complicated.

Despite commanding such a high price tag and exploring the theme of invasive technological growth, "Mind Reader" isn't even the most controversial Super Bowl commercial starring Johansson — that honor goes to her 2014 SodaStream ad. What's more, other commercials aren't too far behind in terms of costs.