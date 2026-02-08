How To Watch The 2026 Super Bowl Live
Put down the chips and drop the dips: The 2026 Super Bowl is just hours away. But don't panic! Below, we're breaking down everything you need to know to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots game live online — plus, get details about the start time and halftime performance.
The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in California. The event will be televised on NBC.
And keep in mind, Super Bowl LX isn't the only thing worth tuning into on Sunday. NBC has a full slate of pregame programming, memorable Super Bowl commercials, and Bad Bunny's halftime performance
Where to watch the 2026 Super Bowl
The 2026 Super Bowl will be televised on NBC. If you're hoping to catch every football play live, you'll need access to the network. Below, we're outlining all of the easy ways to watch NBC online so you can livestream the game.
How to watch the 2026 Super Bowl online
Super Bowl LX kicks off on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The best way to livestream NBC for watching the Super Bowl is by subscribing to Peacock. All you need is the Premium Plan for $10.99/month, or $109.99/year, to watch NBC's live sports online. Or, try out the Premium Plus Plan to not only watch the game, but unlock even more streaming perks for $16.99/month or $169.99/year. (NBC can only be livestreamed with one of the premium subscriptions.)
Though signing up for Peacock is the easiest way to watch the Super Bowl live online, you can also opt for any live-TV streaming service that includes your local NBC. The following live-TV streaming platforms offer NBC in select areas:
- DirecTV Stream (plans starting at $89.99/month after a free trial)
- Hulu + Live TV (plans starting at $89.99/month after a free trial)
- Sling TV (plans starting at $29.99/month)
(Note: NBC is only available in select markets. Always confirm that your area is eligible for NBC before signing up for a live-TV streaming service.)
How to watch the 2026 Super Bowl online for free
The only way to livestream the 2026 Super Bowl for free is by signing up for a live-TV streaming service that includes a free trial. Simply sign up for the platform, and cancel your subscription before the free trial concludes. That is the only way you can watch the football game online for free.
The following live-TV streaming services include a free trial for watching the Super Bowl online without paying a penny:
- DirecTV Stream (plans starting at $89.99/month after a free trial)
- Hulu + Live TV (plans starting at $89.99/month after a free trial)
There is also a hack for livestreaming NBC on Peacock for free: When you sign up for Instacart Plus for $99/year or $9.99/month, users get a complimentary Peacock subscription. In addition to free Peacock, members can enjoy unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more (per retailer), 5% credit and other benefits. This is the only way to watch Peacock for free, since there is no official Peacock free trial.
Who is playing in the 2026 Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LX will see the AFC champions, the New England Patriots, play the NFC champions, the Seattle Seahawks.
Where Is the 2026 Super Bowl being played?
The 2026 Super Bowl kicks off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers, meaning it's neutral ground for both 2026 Super Bowl competitors.
Who is performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?
Fresh off of a big Grammy win for Album of the Year, Bad Bunny will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime.
If you don't know Bad Bunny's music — his most recent album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, was released in January 2025 — you might recognize him from his "SNL" appearances. In a Season 49 episode, he played Luis' tía opposite Pedro Pascal as Luis' Mamá. (Watch the sketch here.) He also took the stage during the live "SNL50" concert that aired on Peacock in February.
And the 2026 Super Bowl won't be the Puerto Rican singer's first visit to the big game: He was up on stage as part of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's halftime show in 2020.