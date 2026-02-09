A Marvel Star Failed Her Daenerys Targaryen Audition For Game Of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" remains a cultural juggernaut. Even with "House of the Dragon" thriving — and more seasons on the way — the original series still sparks plenty of conversation. One of the HBO drama's most iconic performances was Emilia Clarke's turn as Daenerys Targaryen. The Mother of Dragons, in particular, is still a frequent point of debate. What some fans may not realize is that a Marvel star once auditioned for Daenerys — and the tryout did not go well.
Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she auditioned for Daenerys on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, where she explained how her audition went off the rails. "Yes, I auditioned for 'Game of Thrones.' I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script," she recalled. "I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn't get a callback."
Olsen's story is a reminder of how close casting decisions can come to changing TV history, even when the final result feels difficult to imagine any other way. It's a fascinating footnote in the show's long legacy.
Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel arc adds irony to her Game of Thrones audition
The story takes on added irony when viewed through the lens of Olsen's Marvel career. In 2021, "WandaVision" launched as Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series. At the time, it seemed like an unconventional first pick. But showrunner Jac Schaeffer helped turn Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) into a breakout TV character, pairing grief-driven storytelling with classic sitcom pastiche.
By the end, the character had gone down a dark path. Her grief spiraled, and she effectively held an entire town hostage. That power carried into her next appearance, with the Scarlet Witch positioned as a villain in 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
It's striking how quickly Olsen became known for playing a powerful figure with a darker edge. It's a trajectory that mirrors Daenerys' darker turn late in "Game of Thrones," too. Of course, the "Game of Thrones" team couldn't have predicted where Olsen's career would head next. That's what makes the casting what-if so intriguing. It's hard not to wonder how different the series might feel without Clarke's Daenerys meeting that tragic end in King's Landing – even if the choice feels obvious in hindsight.