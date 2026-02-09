A Marvel Star Failed Her Daenerys Targaryen Audition For Game Of Thrones

"Game of Thrones" remains a cultural juggernaut. Even with "House of the Dragon" thriving — and more seasons on the way — the original series still sparks plenty of conversation. One of the HBO drama's most iconic performances was Emilia Clarke's turn as Daenerys Targaryen. The Mother of Dragons, in particular, is still a frequent point of debate. What some fans may not realize is that a Marvel star once auditioned for Daenerys — and the tryout did not go well.

Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she auditioned for Daenerys on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, where she explained how her audition went off the rails. "Yes, I auditioned for 'Game of Thrones.' I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script," she recalled. "I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn't get a callback."

Olsen's story is a reminder of how close casting decisions can come to changing TV history, even when the final result feels difficult to imagine any other way. It's a fascinating footnote in the show's long legacy.