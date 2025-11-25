Game Of Thrones: The Targaryen Family Tree Explained

The Targaryens were one of 40 houses that originated from the Valyrian Freehold, an empire in Essos noted for its power over dragons. (Centuries prior to the events of "Game of Thrones," the gigantic beasts were much more common.) While the Targaryens were far from the most powerful of the Valyrian houses, the prophetic visions of Daenys the Dreamer, daughter of Aenar, regarding a cataclysm destroying Valyria led to their self-imposed exile to Westeros, taking up residence on the island of Dragonstone along with their allies of House Velaryon and Celtigar, and several dragons.

Years later, Daenys' visions came true, and an unspecified apocalypse known as "the Doom" completely decimated Valyria and the remaining houses, leaving the Targaryens one of three that survived. Furthermore, the Targaryens were the only dragonriders; their three living dragons were Balerion the Dread, Vhagar, and Meraxes.

Valyria ended up in ruins and remained that way long after House Targaryen's fall and the events of "A Song of Ice and Fire." Eventually, Balerion's rider, Aegon Targaryen, made peace with the most powerful Free Cities in Essos before setting his sights on the rest of Westeros. With his sister-wives Rhaenys (rider of Meraxes) and Visenya (rider of Vhagar), Aegon began his goal of uniting the seven kingdoms into one ruled by a single king, marking the beginning of the centuries-long Targaryen dynasty.