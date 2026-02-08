Charlie Puth Puts Sultry Spin On National Anthem At Super Bowl LX — Watch And Grade It!

Charlie Puth had everyone's attention on Sunday with his performance of the national anthem ahead of the Seattle Seahawks' showdown with the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX.

Many viewers were curious to hear how Puth, who's typically known to sing with his signature falsetto, would handle such a famously belt-heavy song. That curiosity was finally satiated just before kickoff, as Puth stepped up to the on-field microphone at Levi's Stadium — and he brought his keyboard!

All told, Puth's rendition might be one of the sexier versions in recent memory, a combination of his smoky vocals and that backing saxophone. As for the belting, doubters had nothing to worry about. Puth handled it like a champ.

Watch Puth's impressive "Star-Spangled Banner" performance below:

.@charlieputh sings a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LX 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mB0T6e5D9d — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

For those of you who aren't familiar with this year's national anthem performer, Puth is a four-time Grammy Award nominee whose biggest singles include 2015's "Marvin Gaye" (with Meghan Trainor) and "One Call Away," 2016's "We Don't Talk Anymore" (with Selena Gomez), and 2017's "Attention." If none of those earworms ring a bell, you've definitely heard his voice on Wiz Khalifa's 2015 smash hit "See You Again," which was released on the "Furious 7" soundtrack. Puth's fourth studio album "Whatever's Clever!" will be released on March 27.

Singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl is a huge honor, one previously bestowed upon some of the biggest names in music. Other recent performers include Reba McEntire (2024), Chris Stapleton (2023), Mickey Guyton (2022), Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan (2021), Demi Lovato (2020), Gladys Knight (2019), Pink (2018), Luke Bryan (2017), and Lady Gaga (2016).

Other major musical moments at Super Bowl LX included Bad Bunny's halftime performance, Brandi Carlile's rendition of "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones' take on "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Green Day also performed during the pregame show.

