Zach Braff's Scrubs Audition Got Ruined Thanks To A Delivery Mishap

Sacred Heart Hospital on '"Scrubs" was staffed by a laundry list of great comedic characters, but only one of them was tasked with tying the entire story together. The NBC medical comedy's beating heart was also its wise-cracking main character: Zach Braff's Dr. John "J.D." Dorian, who doubled as the narrator and whose viewpoint served as the lens through which the entire series was filtered.

It's a very particular role that required a very particular performer, and it's hard to imagine anyone but Braff playing the part. Yet he was far from a lock for the role during the casting process. In an interview with People, the actor revealed that he not only had to audition for a good half a dozen times, but that he nearly didn't get the chance to be seen by casting directors at all.

"This is in '99 when they would FedEx a VHS tape from New York to LA. But the tape went missing or something," Braff explained. "I just went in again like I had never gone in before. I auditioned like six times, total. And then I got it." It might have been a lucky break that the initial tape got lost in transit — as Braff shared, "The very first audition, my tape was not good."