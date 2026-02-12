Zach Braff And Donald Faison Have The Exact Same Favorite Scrubs Episode
"Scrubs" nostalgia is in overdrive with the announcement of a revival premiering Feb. 25, 2026, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu. The reboot/sequel/tenth season arrives 16 years after the controversial ninth and final season aired its last episode on March 17, 2010. "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison recently sat down with People to reminisce about their real-life friendship, cultivated during the show's long run in the early aughts from 2001 until 2010.
During the interview, they were asked which episode of "Scrubs" was their favorite. Since the pair are famously in sync, often finishing each other's sentences on their "Scrubs" rewatch podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends," it is no surprise they chose the same episode: "My Last Chance," Season 4, Episode 8.
In "My Last Chance," J.D. has to say goodbye to Molly, who he's been crushing on all season. Elliot gives him a "permission slip" to hook up with her since their relationship is truly over. That night, he sets off to find her before she leaves in hopes of finally acting on his feelings. The episode also features a B-storyline in which Dr. Cox volunteers with an obnoxious ambulance driver played by Molly Shannon, leading to a surprisingly emotional payoff. Faison said the episode "was a lot of fun, and it was on the Universal lot, and we were on the 'Back to the Future' street and there was a zip line." The episode was especially meaningful because Braff directed it.
'My Last Chance' was a test for Zach Braff to prove his directing skills
In 2004, Braff made his directorial debut with "Garden State," a film known for its melancholic tone and indie-pop soundtrack. "After 'Garden State' was a success, show creator Bill Lawrence let me start directing episodes," Braff explains in his People interview. Braff described "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence, now the showrunner of Season 3 of "Shrinking" on Apple TV+, as "competitive." For his first directing assignment, Lawrence deliberately gave him what he called "the hardest episode of 'Scrubs' that's ever been written," filled with stunts and night shoots, to test his abilities.
One standout moment is the shot of J.D. sliding down the zip line. The camera is attached to the line facing J.D. and slowly glides with him as he descends with an oddly serene look on his face. Faison also praised Braff for improvising what he called "one of the best lines ever" after J.D. is dropped in the middle of nowhere by the Janitor, wearing only a hospital gown: "I was treed by a coyote." Having Braff on set as the director allowed the two to play together with more ease, their natural chemistry and real-life friendship shining even more on screen.
While "Garden State" is more melancholic, it shares "Scrubs'" habit of wearing its heart on its sleeve and leaning into quirky, sometimes on-the-nose humor, as in the famous shot of his shirt matching the wallpaper. It proved he was the perfect person for the show's dreamy, internalized aesthetic. Zach Braff went on to direct episodes from Seasons 5 through 8 and is now set to direct the pilot of the reboot. Braff's trademark existential whimsy feels well-suited to a "Scrubs" reboot reflecting on how much the health care system has changed.