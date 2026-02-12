Zach Braff And Donald Faison Have The Exact Same Favorite Scrubs Episode

"Scrubs" nostalgia is in overdrive with the announcement of a revival premiering Feb. 25, 2026, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu. The reboot/sequel/tenth season arrives 16 years after the controversial ninth and final season aired its last episode on March 17, 2010. "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison recently sat down with People to reminisce about their real-life friendship, cultivated during the show's long run in the early aughts from 2001 until 2010.

During the interview, they were asked which episode of "Scrubs" was their favorite. Since the pair are famously in sync, often finishing each other's sentences on their "Scrubs" rewatch podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends," it is no surprise they chose the same episode: "My Last Chance," Season 4, Episode 8.

In "My Last Chance," J.D. has to say goodbye to Molly, who he's been crushing on all season. Elliot gives him a "permission slip" to hook up with her since their relationship is truly over. That night, he sets off to find her before she leaves in hopes of finally acting on his feelings. The episode also features a B-storyline in which Dr. Cox volunteers with an obnoxious ambulance driver played by Molly Shannon, leading to a surprisingly emotional payoff. Faison said the episode "was a lot of fun, and it was on the Universal lot, and we were on the 'Back to the Future' street and there was a zip line." The episode was especially meaningful because Braff directed it.