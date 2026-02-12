South Park's Opening And Closing Theme Music Is Actually The Same Song

Comedy Central's signature animated sitcom "South Park" features one of the most eccentric theme songs of all time. The theme song, composed by the American rock band Primus, captures the bizarre, chaotic nature of the town and its residents, including the four main boys singing along, most notably Kenny McCormick, whose muffled delivery masks shockingly inappropriate lyrics. In a series often dominated by music, fans with a savvy ear may notice that the end credits theme mirrors the opening theme.

Les Claypool, lead singer and bassist for Primus, discussed composing the main "South Park" theme with Rick Beato. "The funny thing is [that] what you hear at the end of the 'South Park' episode is what we actually gave them, it's much slower," Claypool acknowledged, as he vocally mimicked his bandmate, Larry "Ler" LaLonde's guitar riff from the theme song, which he described as "one of the greatest guitar parts Ler has ever written." When series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone received the initial theme, they thought it was great, but said that Comedy Central felt that it was too slow, requesting that it be sped up, which ultimately became the iconic intro for nearly 30 years. That original, slower version ultimately became the show's closing theme.