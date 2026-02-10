Jill Zarin Fired From 'RHONY' Reboot At E! After Racist Bad Bunny Comments

After posting a racist rant about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, "The Real Housewives of New York City" vet Jill Zarin has been fired from E!'s upcoming series "The Golden Life," Variety reports. Production on the reality TV show, which will reunite several 'RHONY' vets, has not yet begun.

"In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in 'The Golden Life,'" the show's producers shared via E! in a statement obtained by Variety. "We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values."

TVLine has reached out to E!, Blink49 Studios, and Zarin for comment.

Zarin's firing comes days after the reality TV star shared her reaction to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday in a social media post that devolved into a racist rant.

"We all agree it was the worst halftime show ever," Zarin said in a now-deleted Instagram video. "It's 250 years that we're celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don't think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish."

She went on to say Bad Bunny's dancing was "inappropriate" for children and called the performance "a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing." Though Zarin has since removed the post, the video was captured and widely shared on social media.

