Bad Bunny Performs Uplifting Super Bowl Halftime Show With Lady Gaga And More Surprise Guests — Watch And Grade It!

Bad Bunny gave good halftime at Super Bowl LX. The rapper, who just last week took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, turned Levi's Stadium into his own personal playground on Sunday with a highly anticipated set of his biggest hits — making history with a fully Spanish-language performance.

The spectacular began with Bad Bunny strutting through a field of workers, which transitioned into a dance party through the streets of Puerto Rico. Leading with his hips, Bad Bunny then took the stage for more good times, surrounded by female backup dancers. Crowd surfing, an actual wedding, what more could you ask for? The Super Bowl halftime show demands a high-energy party, and he absolutely brought it. The fact that it doubled as Bad Bunny's personal love letter to Puerto Rico made it all the more thrilling.

Bad Bunny's surprise guests included Lady Gaga, who performed a Latin-infused rendition of "Die With a Smile," before showing off some dance moves of her own with the man of the hour; followed by a brief but beautiful interlude from Ricky Martin. Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba were also spotted dancing during the show.

The star-studded halftime performance ended with a powerful message of unity from Bad Bunny: "Lo único más poderoso que el odio, es el amor," which translates to "the only thing more powerful than hate is love."

Watch footage of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance below:

Lo único más poderoso que el odio, es el amor. The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love. @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/0VDQlSjet9 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

A couple got married while Bad Bunny performed at the #SuperBowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/82dWFK6HCh — Kalshi Culture (@Kalshi_Culture) February 9, 2026

While this is Bad Bunny's first time headlining his own Super Bowl halftime show, it's not his first time performing at the big game. He previously took the stage in 2020 during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show, where he performed "Callaíta" and part of "I Like It."

Bad Bunny's selection as this year's halftime headliner was met with some outrage from conservative groups, including Turning Point USA, which responded by organizing its own "All-American Halftime Show," inferring that Bad Bunny — who was born in Puerto Rico, which is literally part of the United States — is somehow not American. Kid Rock signed on to headline that counter-concert, joined by country musicians Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Other major musical moments at Super Bowl LX included Charlie Puth's sultry performance of the national anthem, Brandi Carlile's rendition of "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones' take on "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Green Day also performed during the pregame show.

Will Bad Bunny's halftime performance go down as one of the greatest of all time?