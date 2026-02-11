Super Bowl LX Ratings Down Slightly From Last Year
The Super Bowl lost some yardage in the ratings this year.
Sunday's broadcast of the NFL title game drew 124.9 million total viewers, a 2.2 percent drop from last year's game, according to Nielsen data reported by Deadline. In Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks registered a dominant win over the New England Patriots, 29-13, with Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III being named Super Bowl MVP.
Meanwhile, this year's Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny pulled in 128.2 million total viewers, a 3.6 percent drop from last year. The chart-topping rapper welcomed a host of guest stars including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin in a vibrant performance that doubled as a love letter to his native Puerto Rico. (Check our our recap and grade it in our poll.) Conservative outrage over Bad Bunny's halftime performance led to an alternate "All-American Halftime Show" headlined by Kid Rock that aired on YouTube.
Last year's Super Bowl, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles top the Kansas City Chiefs, earned an all-time-high viewership of 127.7 million total viewers on Fox and Tubi. The Super Bowl is typically the most-watched TV broadcast of the year, drawing more than 100 million viewers nearly every year since 2010.