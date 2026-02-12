Katie Holmes Pays Tribute To Late Co-Star James Van Der Beek, Calls His Life 'The Journey Of A Hero'

Katie Holmes, who shared the screen with James Van Der Beek in "Dawson's Creek", paid tribute to her late co-star following his death Wednesday at the age of 48.

In a hand-written letter posted to Instagram, Holmes, who played Joey Potter on the series, called Van Der Beek's death "a lot to process."

"James, thank you," she began. "To share a space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression... these are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth."

The actress went on to single out Van Der Beek's "compassion, bravery, selflessness, and strength."

She added: "An appreciation for life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero. I mourn this loss with a heavy heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."

Van Der Beek announced his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024. The following year, he had to drop out of the one-night-only "Dawson's Creek" reunion in New York City because of a severe stomach virus. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to read his role.

Some of the actor's other co-stars like Krysten Ritter, Busy Philipps, and his TV mom Mary-Margaret Humes also posted tributes which you can read here.