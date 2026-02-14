What Smallville's Creators Would Change About The Hit DC Series

"Smallville" was a triumph of superhero television. Its groundbreaking 10-season run helped usher in a new era of comic book heroics on the small screen, reminding audiences and studios alike that superheroes need not be reserved for the movies. However, even the biggest "Smallville" fan can admit the show tended to drag its feet. Sure, the slow burn of Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) transformation into Superman was what kept viewers tuning in, but the relationship between Clark and Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk) could certainly have progressed faster — and the show's creators would agree.

In reflecting on the series with The Hollywood Reporter, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar explained their personal struggles with the show. "The Clark-Lana thing played out way too long," Gough admitted. "Something else had to happen there. I think that was one that got a little repetitive."

As Clark Kent's first girlfriend in DC Comics continuity, it was no wonder that Lana Lang was a central character throughout the majority of "Smallville." She spent the series flitting between relationships with multiple characters, struggling to make things work with Clark. But for Gough and Millar, it was too much.

"My younger daughter is now ... going back to watch 'Smallville,' and she's in Season 2," Gough continued. According to the co-creator, his daughter doesn't fully understand the constant drama between Clark and Lana. "So, I think there are things there, if we went back, we probably would be a little more adventurous with some of those relationships and bring them to certain heads and let them play out."