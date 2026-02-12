Casting News: FBI/CIA Crossovers Set, Octavio Pisano Returns To SVU, And More

* Octavio Pisano will return to NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 27. According to Deadline, the actor is currently shooting in New York City and reprising his role of Joe Velasco. (Pisano previously exited the procedural as a series regular back in October.)

* Sandra Bernhard has joined the cast of "The White Lotus" Season 4, reports Deadline. Character details are under wraps, but she will join previously announced regulars Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka.

* The HBO/BBC co-production "First Day on Earth" has added Thandiwe Newton, Maxine Peake, Danny Sapani, and Ncuti Gatwa to its cast, TVLine has learned. Created by Michaela Coel, the series follows British-Ghanaian novelist Henri (Coel) who is on the run from herself, her life, her partner, and that weird guy at her book talk. "When she ends up in Ghana, her ancestral homeland, she finds herself submerged in an altogether different world. Amidst new friends, fresh joy, and many different and nuanced relationships, Henri also finds secrets, lies, difficulty, and denial, leading her to question everything about herself, her heritage, and her family," reads its official description.

* Jennifer Connelly and Ana de Armas are in negotiations to star in Apple TV's "Safe Houses." The spy series is based on the Dan Fesperman thriller novel set in the aftermath of the killing of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid. De Armas will play Sofia Jiménez, a fugitive agent accused of the crime, while Connelly will play Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, the man's widow, as they each investigate the murder from opposite sides.

* "Bosch" prequel "Start of Watch" has cast Ariana Guerra, per Variety. The actress will star as Rosa, "a rookie LAPD officer and native Angeleno who brings uncommon maturity and street smarts to the job." The prequel will also star Cameron Monaghan as a young Harry Bosch in his rookie days in the LAPD, while Omari Hardwick will play veteran officer Eli Bridges.