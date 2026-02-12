Casting News: FBI/CIA Crossovers Set, Octavio Pisano Returns To SVU, And More
The "FBI" universe has firmed up some big crossovers.
Alana De La Garza and Missy Peregrym (who play Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell, respectively), will appear on the first season of "CIA," reports Deadline. Plus, the CIA will send its Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, played by Necar Zadegan, over to "FBI."
These forthcoming crossovers will follow the series premiere of "CIA" (airing on CBS Monday, February 23 at 10/9c), which will see Jeremy Sisto's FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine pop in for a collab.
Reads the "CIA" series' official synopsis: "When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA case officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows."
In other casting news...
* Octavio Pisano will return to NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 27. According to Deadline, the actor is currently shooting in New York City and reprising his role of Joe Velasco. (Pisano previously exited the procedural as a series regular back in October.)
* Sandra Bernhard has joined the cast of "The White Lotus" Season 4, reports Deadline. Character details are under wraps, but she will join previously announced regulars Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka.
* The HBO/BBC co-production "First Day on Earth" has added Thandiwe Newton, Maxine Peake, Danny Sapani, and Ncuti Gatwa to its cast, TVLine has learned. Created by Michaela Coel, the series follows British-Ghanaian novelist Henri (Coel) who is on the run from herself, her life, her partner, and that weird guy at her book talk. "When she ends up in Ghana, her ancestral homeland, she finds herself submerged in an altogether different world. Amidst new friends, fresh joy, and many different and nuanced relationships, Henri also finds secrets, lies, difficulty, and denial, leading her to question everything about herself, her heritage, and her family," reads its official description.
* Jennifer Connelly and Ana de Armas are in negotiations to star in Apple TV's "Safe Houses." The spy series is based on the Dan Fesperman thriller novel set in the aftermath of the killing of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid. De Armas will play Sofia Jiménez, a fugitive agent accused of the crime, while Connelly will play Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, the man's widow, as they each investigate the murder from opposite sides.
* "Bosch" prequel "Start of Watch" has cast Ariana Guerra, per Variety. The actress will star as Rosa, "a rookie LAPD officer and native Angeleno who brings uncommon maturity and street smarts to the job." The prequel will also star Cameron Monaghan as a young Harry Bosch in his rookie days in the LAPD, while Omari Hardwick will play veteran officer Eli Bridges.