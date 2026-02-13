Bridgerton Part 2 Trailer: Benedict Faces The Aftermath Of His Mistress Mistake — Plus, [Spoiler] Returns!

In "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 2, Benedict is facing man's greatest challenge: winning back the girl.

Netflix has released a trailer for the second half of the fourth season (releasing Thursday, February 26), which sees Benedict (Luke Thompson) grappling with his big Part 1 mistake in which he gravely offended maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), the woman he loves. The sneak peek also sees "Wicked" star Jonathan Bailey return as Lord Anthony Bridgerton to help his brother navigate romantic peril. (Watch trailer above.)

Adapted from the third Julia Quinn novel, titled "An Offer From a Gentleman," Season 4 of the Netflix series follows Benedict's quest to find the mysterious Lady in Silver he met at his mother's masquerade ball. Though he never finds her, he manages to unknowingly fall in love with her.

Let me explain: The Lady in Silver turns out to be Sophie, a maid who snuck out to the ball to get a taste of high society. Sophie and Benedict later meet again, and though he has no idea that she's the woman from the ball, he develops a romantic connection with the lady behind the silver mask.

Though the two fall in love, they can't be together in the traditional sense since they are of separate social classes; Benedict comes from a noble family, and Sophie is a servant. So, Benedict comes up with a workaround in the final moments of Part 1, delivering a notably un-gentlemanly offer: "Sophie... be my mistress."



After you watch the trailer above, hit the comments with your predictions for "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 2!