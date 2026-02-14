We love the fantasy genre because it offers a sense of escapism and the opportunity to dive into a world vastly different from our own. At the same time, the best fantasy TV shows introduce magical elements alongside characters we can connect with. The genre has seen a resurgence in the last decade or so thanks to hit series like "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander." Whether you've watched these shows or not, you've probably heard people rave (or rant) about them.

The fantasy genre is also filled with shows that never reached "Game of Thrones" status but are still worth your time. These magical worlds are filled with vampires, witches, and fairy tales, and their narratives run the gamut from historical epics to police procedurals. Their creators used their powers of imagination to conjure up these spellbinding tales, but none of them became cultural touchstones or water-cooler TV. From cult favorites to forgotten classics, here are our picks for the 15 most underrated fantasy shows of all time.