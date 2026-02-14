Conan O'Brien's Forgotten Reality Show Is Perfect For Survivor Fans

Before Conan O'Brien said farewell to late-night TV with the end of his stint on TBS and joined the podcasting world with "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," he created a production company aptly titled Conaco. The very first series Conaco ever produced was a short-lived reality show called "Lost."

No, not the time-traveling ABC drama. Conan O'Brien's "Lost" was a reality show that took "Survivor" on the road, dropping three two-person teams in the middle of nowhere and tasking them with traveling back to the Statue of Liberty in New York City with only a backpack of supplies. If that wasn't hard enough, these duos were total strangers and required to jump through a series of hoops before they could cross the finish line and win the $200,000 grand prize.

Conan O'Brien is known for his sharp comedic timing, but the timing of "Lost" could not have been worse. It debuted the night before another reality show with a strikingly similar premise: "The Amazing Race," which tasked ordinary people with the challenge of traveling around the world. "The Amazing Race" would go on to become a runaway success, spawning a franchise that continues to this day, while "Lost" was overshadowed by both its competition and the September 11 terrorist attacks. The show delivered some of the lowest ratings NBC had ever seen and was canceled without airing all of its episodes.