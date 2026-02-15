Foundation's Jared Harris Got Life-Changing Advice From An It's Always Sunny Star

"Foundation" star Jared Harris is a recognizable and well-regarded two-time Emmy nominee who can make his mark in just about any role. However, every actor needs to start somewhere, and Harris credited a very specific actor for teaching him the all-important art of standing out. In an interview with IGN Nordic, he described an encounter with Danny DeVito during an audition that took place when Harris was still a comparatively unknown name. There, DeVito spoke the words that influenced Harris greatly: "Good luck, kid, because you're going to need it."

When Harris was understandably confused by the future "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star's comment, DeVito elaborated. "He goes, 'You really need me to explain this to you? You're so different in everything you do,'" Harris told IGN Nordic. "I say, 'Isn't that the idea?' He goes, 'A successful actor is a recognizable actor. You are trying to start from scratch every single time you appear in a role. You have to hope that one day it will catch up with you.'"

Harris credits this conversation as a game-changer that helped him realize that his career path, which was largely based in independent films, wasn't necessarily viable in the entertainment industry environment at the time. Considering the fact that the prolific actor has since become known for his appearances on prestige TV shows ("Mad Men," "The Crown," "Chernobyl," "The Terror," "Foundation," and many others) and big-budget movies ("Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" and "Lincoln") alike, it's probably fair to say that he took DeVito's words to heart.