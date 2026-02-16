Why High Potential's Kaitlin Olson Almost Turned Down The Hit Crime Drama

It's worth noting that aside from the fact that "High Potential" is a network show and therefore has more episodes per season than many streaming shows, it fits Olson's description of her ideal project almost to a tee. It's a crime drama with comedic elements and has provided her an opportunity to explore a character that's very, very different from Dee Reynolds. As such, it's no surprise that Olson's agent pushed hard for her to read the script, which turned out to be all she needed. When she became familiar with Morgan Gillory, she soon revised her opinion about working on the show.

The actor isn't the only person Morgan has quickly won over. TVLine's review deemed "High Potential" a brainy crime procedural elevated by an inspired Olson performance. In fact, the show has enjoyed overwhelming critical acclaim across the board, and the fact that it has become ABC's biggest success story in years proves that the viewers agree.

With "High Potential" Season 2 having returned from hiatus in January 2026, it remains to be seen how the show intends to resolve its hanging plot threads — though we already have some idea about it, thanks to "High Potential" boss Todd Harthan breaking down the midseason finale's cliffhanger for TVLine. All of this means that fans of Olson are eating better than ever. Apart from her being an integral part of the best episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (as well as all the others), she's rapidly adding a laundry list of great Morgan Gillory moments to her ever-expanding highlight reel.