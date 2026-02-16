24's Infamous Cougar Scene Was Genuine Chaos, Including A Star Being Bitten For Real

It's true that some of the best art is the product of suffering, but that arguably doesn't apply to the maligned cougar scene in "24" Season 2, Episode 11. After all, it led to Elisha Cuthbert being bitten by a real-life wild cat ahead of filming the sequence, which depicts her "24" character, Kim Bauer, roaming through the woods in a state of panic.

Recalling the experience to Vulture in 2013, Cuthbert revealed that she was feeling sick when she met the cat on the set for the first time. This, she theorized, might have played a part in causing the animal to lash out.

"Either something in the woods spooked it and I happened to be in front of the cat, or maybe it was because I was so ill. Maybe it sensed that I was weak. Nothing would have provoked it. I have no idea why it decided to bite me but it definitely did."

Cuthbert was rushed to the emergency room afterward, still covered in fake blood and cuts. The hospital staff thought she'd been completely mauled by the animal — an anecdote the "Happy Endings" star found quite amusing at least.

Unfortunately, Cuthbert's suffering didn't lead to compelling television. While "24" is often hailed as one of the best spy series of all time, this wasn't the show's finest moment.