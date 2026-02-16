24's Infamous Cougar Scene Was Genuine Chaos, Including A Star Being Bitten For Real
It's true that some of the best art is the product of suffering, but that arguably doesn't apply to the maligned cougar scene in "24" Season 2, Episode 11. After all, it led to Elisha Cuthbert being bitten by a real-life wild cat ahead of filming the sequence, which depicts her "24" character, Kim Bauer, roaming through the woods in a state of panic.
Recalling the experience to Vulture in 2013, Cuthbert revealed that she was feeling sick when she met the cat on the set for the first time. This, she theorized, might have played a part in causing the animal to lash out.
"Either something in the woods spooked it and I happened to be in front of the cat, or maybe it was because I was so ill. Maybe it sensed that I was weak. Nothing would have provoked it. I have no idea why it decided to bite me but it definitely did."
Cuthbert was rushed to the emergency room afterward, still covered in fake blood and cuts. The hospital staff thought she'd been completely mauled by the animal — an anecdote the "Happy Endings" star found quite amusing at least.
Unfortunately, Cuthbert's suffering didn't lead to compelling television. While "24" is often hailed as one of the best spy series of all time, this wasn't the show's finest moment.
To make matters worse, viewers hated 24's cougar scene
Elisha Cuthbert is one of several actors who have experienced body damage filming a TV show, and her injury forced the "24" creators to change plans. Cuthbert was kept away from the cat from that moment on, and the sequence that made it to the screen consisted mostly of B-roll footage of the cat. This didn't go down well with fans at the time.
"I think the reason people didn't like it was because it was never executed the way it was supposed to be," Cuthbert speculated to Vulture. "Because of the incident happening on set and us not being able to film what we needed to film. If you look back and watch the episode, you can see that we're never in the same frame. It was, cut to the cat, cut back to me."
Series co-creator Robert Cochran added that many people perceived the scene to be pointless, as the same story could have been told without including the cat. Cuthbert, meanwhile, believes the unfortunate moment only amplified viewers' frustrations regarding Kim back then, as she was always in danger and fans were fed up of her storylines.