American Idol Auditions End With The Return Of A Season 19 Favorite — See Who's Going To Hollywood Week

After just four weeks, "American Idol" Season 24 auditions came to an end on Monday, introducing us to more of the singers we can expect to see again in Hollywood Week... which is being held in Nashville for some reason.

One of those singers is already familiar to regular "Idol" viewers: Mary Jo Young, who forgot her lyrics while performing alongside then-contestant Benson Boone in Season 19, returned this week for another shot at stardom. And we all know how much this show loves a comeback story!

Here's the Young/Boone moment in question:

This time around, the 24-year-old remembered every word to her song, an original ditty titled "Don't Call Me." Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were already fans of the returning contestant, but this was Carrie Underwood's first time getting the full Young experience, and she also had nothing but nice things to say.

Do you think Young has what it takes to make it further than the Top 24 this time around? Read on to find out who else is joining her in Hollywood Week from the final round of auditions, then vote for your five (5) favorite singers from Monday's episode below.

RAE, 24 | "American Idol" super fans can be hit or miss — and this one was definitely a hit. The judges admitted that Rae had "a little trouble landing the plane" with her performance of Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman," but at least she was "flying high" throughout.

MOR, 22 | With a voice as beautiful as his smile, this charismatic grandma's boy performed a heartbreaking original song about seeing a picture of his mother (who was killed by his father) for the first time. Aside from delivering a beautiful performance, his guitar skills are also nothing to sneeze at.

JULIA SIENNA, 20 | This special officer made a tough first impression, handcuffing Bryan as punishment for his "tough" judging, but she revealed her softer side with a beautiful take on Connie Talbot's "I Would."

JAKE THISTLE, 21 | Even if this New Jersey singer-songwriter didn't impress the judges with his confident, growly performance of Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home," we'd have sent him through to Hollywood based on his fine manners. Those handshakes? Such a polite young man!

LANDON HUGHES, 19 | We'll be God's honest: we did not expect to fall for a bluegrass performer this week, but that was before we heard this college soccer player's tie-dyed take on The Stanley Brothers "Little Maggie." The judges are curious to see if he can adapt to other genres — and that makes four of us.

VIKA, 22 | The judges didn't love what this one-named wonder brought for her audition song, but she won them over with their request for a performance of "Happy Birthday." See people? Song choice is everything!

LANDON MCGRAW, 18 | After coaching him to use a little less growl, the judges changed their tune on McGraw, and they appreciated how quickly he learned from them. (To be fair, he is still a high school student.)

BRENNA BRIGMAN, 18 | The judges found themselves "Fallin'" for this vocal coach's big range with her initial performance of Alicia Keys' first big hit, but it was Brigman's follow-up song (Maren Morris' "My Church") that sealed the deal, even if they still think she needs some "fine tuning."

MATTY REYNOLDS, 23 | Vocally, this golf caddy's audition was a hole in one, effortlessly performing sombr's "Undressed," but his "identity" remains a mystery to the judges.

BELLA EMRY, 22 | A natural storyteller, this hard-working Oregonian transformed into a total songbird with a lovely take on Morgan Wallen's "I'm a Little Crazy," infusing a personal feel into her performance.

BARTLY, 23 | It's only fitting that this ray of Texan sunshine should choose to perform Leon Bridges' "Texas Sun," which he infused with plenty of soul.

CHLOE LAUREN, 25 | Life forced this stay-at-home mom to put her musical dreams on the back burner, but we're so glad she found her way to "Idol." That rasp she employed on Sienna Spiro's "Maybe" was glorious, no maybes about it. She was fighting back her emotions the whole time, and we don't blame her.

JAYSON GARNER, 17 | His gravelly texture and classic rock sound on The Red Clay Strays' "On My Knees" already had the judges' full attention, but this high school student decided to take things a step further by playing the guitar upside down... and behind his back! It was a little gimmicky, but we were still impressed.

ABAYOMI, 15 | This award-winning poet's grandmother has been pushing her to do "Idol," and we're glad she finally agreed. We were mesmerized by the mature sound she produced on Kirby's "Black Leaves," making her an instant one to watch.

CHRIS TUNGSETH, 27 | The only thing lovelier than this Minnesota construction worker's original tribute to his late father was the long, majestic head of hair he rocked at his audition. Heartbreaking, real, and strangely uplifting, Tungseth did his dad proud with "Lonely Road."