Casting News: Baywatch Reboot Adds OG Star, Damon Wayans Jr.'s NBC Pilot, And More
A veteran "Baywatch" lifeguard is heading back to the beach.
David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison on the original syndicated hit, will reprise the role in Fox's upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In the new series, "Cody runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives," per the official description. "He's a mentor and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards... and always offering free wings after a big save."
Chokachi joins Stephen Amell, who was cast in the reboot last week as Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's chief lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on the original "Baywatch." Fox handed the reboot a 12-episode series order in September with Matt Nix ("Burn Notice") as showrunner.
Chokachi joined the original "Baywatch" in Season 6 as Cody and remained a series regular for four seasons. His other TV credits include "Witchblade" and "Beyond the Break."
In other casting news...
* Damon Wayans Jr. ("Poppa's House") has signed on to star in the NBC drama pilot "Puzzled," TVLine has learned. He'll play Mike Brink, a pro sports gambler who "developed Acquired Savant Syndrome as a result of a traumatic brain injury," which "gives him exceptional skills in puzzle-solving, higher math functions and pattern recognition."
* Mckenna Grace ("Young Sheldon") will play Daphne in Netflix's live-action "Scooby-Doo" series, Variety reports. The series is a modern reimagining of the classic cartoon that "will delve into how the Mystery Inc. gang first met each other."
* "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Dorinda Medley will join the cast of E!'s "The Golden Life" along with fellow "RHONY" veterans Kelly Bensimon, Countess Luann De Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer. Medley replaces Jill Zarin, who was fired last week after posting a racist tirade against Super Bowl halftime show performer Bad Bunny.
* Apple TV's golf comedy "Stick," starring Owen Wilson, has promoted Timothy Olyphant ("Justified") and Judy Greer ("Archer") to series regulars ahead of Season 2, per Deadline.
* Tèa Leoni ("Madam Secretary") will star in the NBC comedy pilot "Newlyweds," Deadline reports. She'll play Jeanie, a free-spirited woman who impetuously marries a buttoned-up professor after a whirlwind courtship.