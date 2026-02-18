Casting News: Baywatch Reboot Adds OG Star, Damon Wayans Jr.'s NBC Pilot, And More

A veteran "Baywatch" lifeguard is heading back to the beach.

David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison on the original syndicated hit, will reprise the role in Fox's upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the new series, "Cody runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives," per the official description. "He's a mentor and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards... and always offering free wings after a big save."

Chokachi joins Stephen Amell, who was cast in the reboot last week as Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's chief lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on the original "Baywatch." Fox handed the reboot a 12-episode series order in September with Matt Nix ("Burn Notice") as showrunner.

Chokachi joined the original "Baywatch" in Season 6 as Cody and remained a series regular for four seasons. His other TV credits include "Witchblade" and "Beyond the Break."