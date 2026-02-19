A staple on The CW for 15 seasons, "Supernatural" can stand among the longest-running shows on American TV. The series follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt demons and other paranormal monsters preying on humanity. Cruising cross-country in their 1967 Chevy Impala, the brothers face everything from smaller-scale threats to enemies poised to trigger the apocalypse. But for all the raw emotion and divine stakes, the series always had a self-aware sense of humor about it, occasionally veering into overt breaking of the fourth wall.

Interestingly, the series began life as an admitted rip of "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" before forming its own enduring legacy. And what a legacy the show has taken on, running for over 300 episodes, inspiring millions of fans worldwide, even a couple spin-offs, including an anime series. But the original series still reigns supreme, with plenty of episodes that have become particularly revered by the show's fan base. These are the 15 best "Supernatural" episodes ranked, chronicling the Winchester brothers' greatest adventures over the course of the series.