Why Midnight Mass Couldn't Be Made Today, According To Creator Mike Flanagan

Of all the horror series Mike Flanagan created at Netflix, "Midnight Mass" is the clear odd one out. It's the only series of the five based on original material, rather than adapting a prior text, as is the case with "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "The Midnight Club," and "The Fall of the House of Usher." It's also decidedly the slowest in pace and the most literary in nature, with the meat of the series far more interested in larger themes of faith and fanaticism than in the horror itself.

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that Flanagan himself sees the show as an oddity — a rare one-off that slipped through a narrow window of viability. On a recent episode of Flanagan's Wake, a podcast dedicated to the writer/director's work, Flanagan made a guest appearance, sharing all sorts of stories and insights into his past and upcoming work. That included a deep-dive into the production of "Midnight Mass," which Flanagan said would likely never get made now, just a few years later.

"It still amazes me that Netflix made Midnight Mass, frankly," Flanagan explained. "There's nothing about it on paper that makes sense to make. It's just not a show you make. And I think it got made because 'Bly Manor' did so well, and, well, because 'Hill House' did so well, really." Where those shows had clear hooks in the horror genre, "Midnight Mass" wasn't really the vampire show many anticipated, with a structure more befitting a stage play, filled with monologues and pontifications.

"It happened at the perfect time when Netflix was saying yes to so many things," Flanagan said. "The industry's just not like that anymore."