House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer: The Battle Is On!

Those dragons in the distance? They're getting ready to dance.

HBO on Thursday released a teaser trailer for "House of the Dragon" Season 3. The new footage gave us a sense of what's ahead on the "Game of Thrones" prequel — namely: war, death, and destruction.

The show's Season 2 finale ended with everyone moving toward some of the Thronesverse's biggest events: the Battle of the Gullet and the invasion of King's Landing. When fans expressed dismay at having to wait until Season 3 for the action, showrunner Ryan Condal reassured them that they were in for a "hell of a win" when the fantasy drama returned.

"When you're trying to mount this show, which requires a tremendous amount of resources — construction, armor, costumes, visual effects — we were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, maybe the second most anticipated action event of "Fire & Blood" — trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves," he said at the time.

He added that the forthcoming battle "should be the biggest thing to date that we've pulled off."

The teaser certainly seems to back up that sentiment. Press PLAY on the video above to see for yourself!

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 is slated to premiere this summer. On a related note: HBO boss Casey Bloys recently confirmed that "House of the Dragon" Season 4 will be its last. "The idea has always been to follow the history of the Targaryens," he said. "If you know the books, you know how the Targaryens end up. So there is a natural end to this particular history of that House of the Targaryens."

