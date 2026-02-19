Beauty In Black Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Teases The Kimmie-Mallory Showdown You've Been Waiting For

The members of the Bellarie family are at each other's throats when Tyler Perry's "Beauty in Black" returns on March 19, but it's her own throat that Kimmie is most concerned about in the just-released trailer for Season 2 Part 2.

Not only do the Bellaries still refuse to bend the knee to their new "queen bee," but Jules is also determined to find out who put his son in a coma — and he's willing to come after everyone Kimmie loves in order to get answers. Elsewhere in the trailer, Olivia finds herself up against a terrifying new enemy, and Mallory finally breaks her metaphorical marital chains by fighting back against Roy... with an actual chain?!

Then comes our favorite line in the trailer, from Kimmie to Mallory: "You don't know everything. What I have to share with you will make you blow that lace front clean off your head." TVLine previously spoke with "Beauty in Black" star Taylor Polidore Williams, who teased the characters' long-awaited showdown: "[Mallory] still has that mask up, which Kimmie does not," Williams said. "I believe that her mask will eventually crack, and then you're going to have them going neck and neck. I don't know if it's going to be in this season, but eventually they have to connect."

All eight episodes of Season 2 Part 2 drop on Thursday, March 19. Netflix recently announced that "Beauty in Black" will end with Season 3, which will presumably premiere in two parts; a release date for the final season is not yet known.

"Beauty in Black" stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Ricco Ross as Horace, Julian Horton as Roy, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Richard Lawson as Norman, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, and Debbi Morgan as Olivia.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended first look at the return of Tyler Perry's "Beauty in Black," then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 Part 2 below.