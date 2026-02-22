Why Mariska Hargitay Insists That Her Name Be Misspelled On Law & Order: SVU's Call Sheets

Mariska Hargitay has been holding it down on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for over 25 years now, but that doesn't mean anyone's gotten better at pronouncing her name right.

While making an appearance on Amy Poehler's delightful (and Golden Globe-winning) podcast "Good Hang," Hargitay explained just how hard it is for people, even those close to her, to correctly pronounce her name. "I had brunch yesterday for my sister and my cousin was there," explained Hargitay. "I've known him for 19 years since 1994 and he kept calling me 'Mar-is-ca.'"

Despite looking a lot like the name Marissa with a "k" before the final vowel, the "ska" at the end of her Hungarian name produces an "sh" sound. So, to stop people from getting it wrong, Hargitay found a simple solution: intentionally misspell her own name on the call sheet.

"On the call sheet now, it's M – A -R – I – S – H – H – H – H – H...K – K – K -... A," she said. Idiot proofing the pronunciation of her name on the call sheet works for any newcomers on set, but it won't stop her oldest pal (and potential "Law & Order" love interest) Christopher Meloni from intentionally calling her Marissa on set just to confuse people.