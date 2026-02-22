Entourage's Creator Thought The HBO Show Had The 'Worst Idea Ever'

Arguably, Doug Ellin, the creator of HBO's half-hour dramedy "Entourage" made one of the most rewatchable and entertaining shows of the 2000s. In retrospect, viewers and fans might pick on its flaws like the overly masculine (and intentionally chauvinist) tone, but it still remains one of the most impactful shows made about Hollywood and its ruthless, patriarchal film and TV business, featuring famous actors, directors, and writers as themselves. Oddly enough, it came from an idea that Ellin initially found preposterous.

In an interview with Complex in 2019, the creator recalled that it all started with Mark Wahlberg's manager, Steve Levinson, approaching him with the concept of making a series based on Wahlberg and his friends. Ellin recalled, "I was like, 'That's the worst idea I've ever heard.' And [Levinson] said, 'You'll figure it out.' So, that's really where it started, but there wasn't much of an idea besides that."

So Ellin ruminated over it for some time and wrote over two dozen drafts until he finally figured out how this could actually turn into a real series. After a year, he'd put together and sold the pilot. "We thought we were running the town," he shared. And soon they kind of were, since "Entourage" became a massive hit.