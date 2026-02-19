Scrubs Trio Teases More 'Grounded' Revival — And What It Was Like Returning To A Rebuilt Sacred Heart

Returning to Sacred Heart means as much to the cast of "Scrubs" as it does to the fans.

When TVLine caught up with series stars — and now executive producers — Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta earlier this month, they opened up about revisiting their characters nearly 25 years after the original series' premiere and stepping back inside a painstakingly rebuilt Sacred Heart.

Braff, who also directs the pilot, says the creative team — including series creator Bill Lawrence and showrunner Aseem Batra — spent years discussing what a return would look like. "We did a lot of thinking about how to come back to the world this many years later," he explains. "We knew a lot of what the fans had thought because whenever we go anywhere, people tell us loudly what they think."

But the goal, he says, was to create something that would "inspire all of us," adding that he's "really proud" of the result.

It was equally important to restore the tonal balance of the earlier seasons, making sure the drama landed as effectively as the comedy — something Chalke says was top of mind as she returned to Elliot.

"We got more and more broad in later seasons," she notes, explaining that this time around there was a conscious effort to make the characters feel "grounded" again.

"I loved the way back in when I read the pilot episode," Chalke says. "Obviously, I was super curious about where Elliot was going to wind up, and I thought — I don't want to spoil anything, but it was such a smart way to craft the story."