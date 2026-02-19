Scrubs Trio Teases More 'Grounded' Revival — And What It Was Like Returning To A Rebuilt Sacred Heart
Returning to Sacred Heart means as much to the cast of "Scrubs" as it does to the fans.
When TVLine caught up with series stars — and now executive producers — Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta earlier this month, they opened up about revisiting their characters nearly 25 years after the original series' premiere and stepping back inside a painstakingly rebuilt Sacred Heart.
Braff, who also directs the pilot, says the creative team — including series creator Bill Lawrence and showrunner Aseem Batra — spent years discussing what a return would look like. "We did a lot of thinking about how to come back to the world this many years later," he explains. "We knew a lot of what the fans had thought because whenever we go anywhere, people tell us loudly what they think."
But the goal, he says, was to create something that would "inspire all of us," adding that he's "really proud" of the result.
It was equally important to restore the tonal balance of the earlier seasons, making sure the drama landed as effectively as the comedy — something Chalke says was top of mind as she returned to Elliot.
"We got more and more broad in later seasons," she notes, explaining that this time around there was a conscious effort to make the characters feel "grounded" again.
"I loved the way back in when I read the pilot episode," Chalke says. "Obviously, I was super curious about where Elliot was going to wind up, and I thought — I don't want to spoil anything, but it was such a smart way to craft the story."
Rebuilding Sacred Heart From Scratch
As the trailer suggests, the revival ignores the events of Season 9, which sent J.D., Turk, and Dr. Cox to mold young minds in med school. And because the abandoned Los Angeles hospital where the show filmed its first eight seasons was torn down, a replica of Sacred Heart had to be built in Vancouver for Season 10.
"It's really weird because you know what streets are where," Braff says of the rebuilt Sacred Heart. "If you know Los Angeles, you're looking out a fake window and you're like, 'Oh, that's Riverside Drive.' It's so real that it throws you off. It just kind of spins you out."
Adds Faison: "When you spend eight years in one place, and then you go and you revisit that place in a different country but it's not really that place but it looks exactly like that place... it's really surreal."
But Chalke, who was raised in British Columbia, was excited to welcome her TV family to her native land: "To drive to 'Scrubs,' which was my favorite job, in my favorite city, was super unique."
"Scrubs" premieres Wednesday, February 25 (ABC, 8/7c), with back-to-back episodes; you can read TVLine's review here. (With reporting by Kim Roots)