The Jennifer Hudson Show Renewed For Season 5, Will Air Through 2027

"Sherri" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" may be saying goodbye, but "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is here to stay. The syndicated daytime series has been renewed for a fifth season, TVLine has learned.

"I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners," Hudson said in a statement. "It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people's lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in Season 5!"

Hudson — who rose to prominence in 2004 as a finalist on "American Idol" and went on to become one of 17 people to have won an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony ("an EGOT") — launched her daytime talk show in 2022. Thus far, the show has earned four NAACP Image Awards and was nominated for 12 Daytime Emmy Awards.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" has become known for its "Spirit Tunnel," a pre-show ritual where staff members hype up the day's guests by lining up outside the stage entrance and singing songs incorporating the guest's name or work. Though not featured on the show itself, videos of the segment have been widely shared across social media.

With "Sherri" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show now canceled, just a handful of traditional daytime talk shows remain on the air alongside "The Jennifer Hudson Show," including "The Drew Barrymore Show."



Are you glad we'll be spending more time in the Spirit Tunnel? Hit the comments with your thoughts.