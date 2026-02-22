A Major Desperate Housewives Death Was Spoiled By A Real-Life Courtroom Testimony

Many of the most shocking TV character deaths work so well because they come as a surprise and disrupt the show's status quo. ABC's "Desperate Housewives" had precisely such a demise up its sleeve with the shocking Season 8 death of Mike Delfino (James Denton), the husband of Susan Delfino (Teri Hatcher). Mike's murder by the shady Donny (Sal Landi) was one of the biggest beats of the show's final season. However, fans who had been paying attention to events behind the scenes already knew it was coming, thanks to a court case between former "Desperate Housewives" star Nicollette Sheridan and the makers of the show.

Sheridan's character, Edie Britt, was killed off the show in 2009 via a dramatic combination of a car accident and an electric shock that took place in the Season 5 episode "A Spark. To Pierce the Dark." Edie died in the subsequent episode, "Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know." The actor went on to sue "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry, the network, and the production company, alleging that Cherry had physically struck her during filming and that her attempt to report the issue led to a forced exit from the series.

The high-profile case, which was dismissed in 2017, ended up dropping a pretty serious spoiler about Mike Delfino's fate. In March 2012, one part of the case revolved around determining whether the show had killed off other characters of Edie's stature after "Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know." As Cherry was watching, "Desperate Housewives" executive producer George Perkins revealed in his testimony that Mike's death was on its way.