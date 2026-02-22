All 4 One Chicago TV Shows Ranked

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the last place isn't even a contest. The franchise's brief foray into legal drama never really took off, and quality-wise, the show is easily the least interesting of the four "One Chicago" series.

On paper, "Chicago Justice" could have worked just fine. Thanks to the franchise's famous synergy and constant cross-pollination between the shows, it could have become a hub for courtroom visits whenever characters from the more action oriented "One Chicago" series have to testify or are accused of something. Its co-existence with "Chicago P.D." alone could have given the franchise its own spin on the "Law & Order" theme. The intent was certainly there with "Chicago P.D." veteran Jon Seda's Antonio Dawson as one of the "Justice" main characters.

Ultimately, there's a reason all seasoned "One Chicago" shows focus on first responders. That theme has always been the franchise's ultimate strength, and while "Chicago Justice" certainly had an element of that thanks to its investigator team, its comparatively conventional and "Law & Order"-like approach put it on the chopping block when NBC decided that four "One Chicago" shows was one too many. As a result, the ambitious but misguided experiment lasted just one season and 13 episodes, making it the shortest-lived entry in the franchise.