Scrubs Revival Brings Back Neil Flynn And Christa Miller — Showrunner Teases The Janitor And Jordan's Returns

Dr. Jan Itor is back in the building: ABC's upcoming "Scrubs" revival will feature original cast member Neil Flynn in a Season 1 guest appearance.

Christa Miller will also reprise her role as Dr. Cox's equally acerbic better half, Jordan. You can see first looks at both of their returns to Sacred Heart below.

Shortly after news of their castings broke, TVLine hopped on Zoom with revival showrunner Aseem Batra — whom OG "Scrubs" fans may remember as "fun-size intern" Josephine — who confirmed that Flynn and Miller will each appear in one episode during the inaugural nine-episode run. As for whether The Janitor (or is it Glenn Matthews?) is still the janitor, Batra would only say that, all these years later, "he somehow has still managed to have power over J.D."

And as for Jordan — whose storyline is, naturally, intertwined with Dr. Cox's — Batra teased: "All I can say is that it's stuff that we all deal with as we get older. And it's something that, hopefully, when we talk about the dynamic between J.D. and Dr. Cox, it gives us even more rich places to go with those two characters."

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison return as series regulars, while Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley are set to appear in four and three episodes, respectively. The only original cast member not accounted for is Ken Jenkins, who played former chief of medicine Bob Kelso — and who Braff previously indicated would not appear in Season 1.

"We had a plan for him to come back for a moment, but decided to push that off a little," Batra confirms. "And remember, we're filming in Vancouver. It does [create] a little bit of a complication. But our wish list is to get all our legacy people back — at least for a couple of episodes."

In the meantime, three additional guest stars have been revealed. Per Deadline, Rachel Bilson ("The O.C.") — who co-starred opposite Braff in the 2006 romantic-comedy "The Last Kiss" — will play Charlie, "a beautiful and elusive visitor at Sacred Heart"; Lisa Gilroy ("Shrinking") will appear as Lily, "an angelic-looking harp player who plays in the lobby of the hospital"; and Andy Ridings ("All My Children") will portray Wes, "a pilot who delivers transplant organs."

The new "Scrubs" premieres Wednesday, February 25, with back-to-back episodes kicking off at 8 p.m. on ABC. You can watch TVLine's preview Q&A with Braff, Chalke, and Faison above, and read our review of the first four episodes here.