The Beloved Sci-Fi Series That Paved The Way For Bryan Cranston's Breaking Bad Casting

"The X-Files" gave Vince Gilligan his major break in TV, and it's also where he first discovered what Bryan Cranston was capable of. In the Gilligan-penned Season 6 episode "Drive," Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) is trapped in a speeding runaway car driven by crazed conspiracy theorist Patrick Crump (Cranston), whose head will explode if he doesn't keep driving at increasingly fast speeds.

In an interview with the Archive of American Television, Gilligan revealed that he didn't want Crump to be "some nice poor schmuck," but rather he used the episode as a challenge to create a terrible "creep" and "racist" who audiences would nevertheless feel sorry for by the end of the episode. "We never saw an actor who could pull that off, until ... and I was getting nervous because the day was fast approaching when we had to start shooting." But that changed when Cranston walked in the door.

"Bryan comes in, and he just nails it," Gilligan explained, highlighting the actor's impressive ability to "[commit] completely to the nastiness" of the character while still finding a way to make him "sympathetic." The experience proved to Gilligan that Cranston was a "chameleon" who could disappear into a role — which came in handy when he had to pull off some of the cringiest moments on "Breaking Bad" a decade or more down the road.