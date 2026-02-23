Robert Duvall's Hit '80s Western Series Helped Revitalize The Then-Failing Genre
Robert Duvall passed away on February 15, 2026, leaving behind a legendary filmography that includes movies like "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now." That said, fans of his small-screen work will remember his turn as Augustus "Gus" McCrae in the 1989 CBS miniseries "Lonesome Dove," often regarded as an all-time classic Western, and one that helped revitalize horse operas just as the genre seemed ready to ride off into the sunset.
Based on Larry McMurtry's novel of the same name, "Lonesome Dove" follows two former Texas Rangers (played by Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones) as they lead a cattle drive from Texas to Montana. The miniseries boasts all of the hallmarks of classic Westerns, but it received plaudits for its grittiness, wry humor, and feature-esque sheen. Director Simon Wincer deserves a lot of the credit for that. "I wasn't preconditioned by Hollywood Westerns and stuff like that," Wincer told Cowboys and Indians, "so I brought a fresh look to the whole Western genre, if you like."
"Lonesome Dove" was nominated for 18 Emmys and took home six, with Duvall receiving the nom for Best Outstanding Actor in a Miniseries or Special. Despite not winning an Emmy, however, Duvall regarded "Lonesome Dove" as a highlight of his storied career.
Robert Duvall's recollection of Lonesome Dove
Robert Duvall starred in plenty of acclaimed projects, but his turn as Gus on "Lonesome Dove" was one he fondly remembered in the subsequent years. Despite butting heads with Simon Wincer at the time, he had a strong love for Larry McMurtry's story and the CBS adaptation.
"It took me 10 days to read the novel of 'Lonesome Dove.' Terrific book," Duvall said in a Facebook video. "And I think it took us 16 weeks to shoot the miniseries — one of the highlights of my life."
Mind you, the shoot wasn't always smooth sailing for Duvall. The actor fell off his horse after it got frightened by the sound of gun shots. Rather than complain about the incident, Duvall told Wincer he could use the footage in the series.
"Lonesome Dove" was eventually followed by three sequels, but Duvall only appeared in the first. He later appeared in the Western miniseries "Broken Trail," which also centers around cowboys adventuring to Wyoming from another state. To read more, be sure to check out TVLine's picks for the 15 greatest TV Westerns of all time!