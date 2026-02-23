Michael B. Jordan Originally Auditioned For A Different The Wire Character

Innocence was rare on the acclaimed HBO drama series "The Wire." Dope fiends, corner boys, and cops with crooked consciences roamed the streets of David Simon's Baltimore. And then there was Season 1's Wallace, played by a young Michael B. Jordan, one of the few characters who almost escaped the criminal life but didn't — thanks to a slip-up from Lieutenant Daniels (the late Lance Reddick). Only Jordan's heart-wrenching performance could have captured such a character while also showcasing the promising talent the young star would reveal in the years to come. Thankfully, things didn't go another way given that the "Sinners" and "Black Panther" star first auditioned for tougher, street-smart Barksdale soldier, Bodie, played by J.D. Williams.

In an interview with GQ, Jordan recalled joining the ranks of one of the best television shows ever written at the young age of 15. "I originally auditioned for Bodie, and they brought me in for like two or three callbacks, and they basically said, 'Look, you're too young to play this role, this character.' But they brought me back in ... to audition for Wallace."