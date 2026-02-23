Michael B. Jordan Originally Auditioned For A Different The Wire Character
Innocence was rare on the acclaimed HBO drama series "The Wire." Dope fiends, corner boys, and cops with crooked consciences roamed the streets of David Simon's Baltimore. And then there was Season 1's Wallace, played by a young Michael B. Jordan, one of the few characters who almost escaped the criminal life but didn't — thanks to a slip-up from Lieutenant Daniels (the late Lance Reddick). Only Jordan's heart-wrenching performance could have captured such a character while also showcasing the promising talent the young star would reveal in the years to come. Thankfully, things didn't go another way given that the "Sinners" and "Black Panther" star first auditioned for tougher, street-smart Barksdale soldier, Bodie, played by J.D. Williams.
In an interview with GQ, Jordan recalled joining the ranks of one of the best television shows ever written at the young age of 15. "I originally auditioned for Bodie, and they brought me in for like two or three callbacks, and they basically said, 'Look, you're too young to play this role, this character.' But they brought me back in ... to audition for Wallace."
David Simon had a solid reason why Michael B. Jordan had to leave The Wire
"The Wire" was full of impressive deaths, with some being the most shocking exits ever seen on television. Easily one of the most harrowing was Michael B. Jordan's Wallace, who was executed by another member of Barksdale's crew. Led upstairs to an abandoned apartment he'd been living in, Wallace was killed by Bodie and finished off by Poot (Tray Chaney), changing the lives of both in the seasons that followed. For Jordan, Wallace's death was understandably bad news. "Cast members were dropping like flies, you know, from week to week," Jordan recalled, and was devastated when he discovered his death scene in Season 1, Episode 12, "Cleaning Up."
"Then you get the infamous knock from David Simon on your trailer door, and he rolled up in there and basically said, 'We love you, everybody loves you, the audience loves you –- which is why we've got to kill you.'" While it was only a short run for Jordan on the show, he doesn't regret joining the project at all. "I think it was incredible. 'The Wire' opened up so many doors for me,'" the actor shared. "It definitely showed me a lot of love in future projects and definitely paved the way for me big time."