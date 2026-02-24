Why HBO Started Shooting House Of The Dragon Without Testing It With A Pilot First

HBO took a gamble on "House of the Dragon," and it worked out. The prestige cable network decided to begin filming the "Game of Thrones" spin-off series without testing it with a pilot first, a move that raised eyebrows not only because it was unusual, but a previously abandoned GoT spin-off "Bloodmoon" buried its own $30 million pilot. But former WarnerMedia chairman Robert Greenblatt says that he pushed to move quickly because of HBO Max's looming launch window, a sentiment that HBO's executive vice president Francesca Orsi agreed with.

In a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter about reopening the book on Westeros after "Game of Thrones" concluded, the duo explained that "House of the Dragon" was a big priority for them as the streaming landscape grew larger in 2019. "I put a lot of pressure on everybody for this to happen as soon as humanly possible," Greenblatt admitted.

"We all knew Disney+ launched with 'The Mandalorian.' We didn't have any big piece of IP that would be ready, but at least we'd have 'Dragon' coming down the pipe and that would be important to the world at large," Greenblatt said. "And I couldn't think of a better piece of IP almost anywhere that deserved to be developed and multiplied."