A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

So "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" hero Dunk and his square, Egg, have reunited and set off on their next adventure... but what will that adventure look like, exactly?

Those who watched the "Game of Thrones" prequel's Season 1 finale witnessed Dunk (played by Peter Claffey) come to terms with the reality that winning a trial by combat against Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett) meant the death of good men like Aerion's uncle, Baelor (Bertie Carvel). And though Dunk made it clear early in the episode that he didn't want to become mentor to Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) at the family estate of Sumerhall, he eventually offered to take the boy on the road with him and train him as a hedge knight. Egg's father, Prince Maekar (Sam Spruell), forbid it — though by the end of the episode, Egg ran up to Dunk and announced that his father had had a change of heart. Only after the unlikely duo of Dunk and Egg rode away from Ashford Meadow did we realize that Egg had lied, and Maekar had no idea where his youngest son had escaped to. (Read a full finale recap here.)

HBO renewed the "Thrones" spinoff for Season 2 in November 2025, ahead of the series' debut. But what will that sophomore season look like? Read on for everything we know so far about "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 2, and make sure to come back often — we'll update this post with the latest news as soon as it becomes available.