A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
So "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" hero Dunk and his square, Egg, have reunited and set off on their next adventure... but what will that adventure look like, exactly?
Those who watched the "Game of Thrones" prequel's Season 1 finale witnessed Dunk (played by Peter Claffey) come to terms with the reality that winning a trial by combat against Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett) meant the death of good men like Aerion's uncle, Baelor (Bertie Carvel). And though Dunk made it clear early in the episode that he didn't want to become mentor to Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) at the family estate of Sumerhall, he eventually offered to take the boy on the road with him and train him as a hedge knight. Egg's father, Prince Maekar (Sam Spruell), forbid it — though by the end of the episode, Egg ran up to Dunk and announced that his father had had a change of heart. Only after the unlikely duo of Dunk and Egg rode away from Ashford Meadow did we realize that Egg had lied, and Maekar had no idea where his youngest son had escaped to. (Read a full finale recap here.)
HBO renewed the "Thrones" spinoff for Season 2 in November 2025, ahead of the series' debut. But what will that sophomore season look like? Read on for everything we know so far about "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 2, and make sure to come back often — we'll update this post with the latest news as soon as it becomes available.
When will 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Season 2 premiere?
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will return in 2027, though it does not yet have an exact Season 2 premiere date. We will update this post as soon as one becomes available. For context, Season 1 premiered on January 18, 2026.
In January 2026, show co-creator and showrunner Ira Parker told TV Insider that production on Season 2 was already underway and was expected to take roughly three months in total.
Which cast members will return for Season 2?
While the official cast roster hasn't been released yet, we can safely guess that Peter Claffey, who plays hedge knight Dunk, and Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays precocious squire Egg, will return for the "Game of Thrones" series' second season. Given that the show is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, in which most characters don't carry over from story to story, it's unclear whether we'll see other characters who were introduced in the first season.
Who is joining the cast for Season 2?
HBO has not yet announced any cast additions, but in a recent interview with AV Club, series co-creator and showrunner Ira Parker mentioned that we'll see Rohanne Webber (aka the Red Widow), Ser Bennis, and Ser Eustace "who are these classic characters."
He added: "I can't say much, but we have three absolutely brilliant actors coming in to do these roles. I'm excited."
Where can I watch Season 2?
Season 2 will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.
What's the plot of Season 2?
Much like Episode 1 followed the story of George R.R. Martin's "The Hedge Knight," Season 2 will adapt Martin's "The Sworn Sword" novella, series co-creator and showrunner Ira Parker says, and will find the duo heading to Dorne.
"For the most part, we're following the books," he told Variety after the Season 1 finale. "Hopefully, if we get to Season 3, it'll be 'The Mystery Night.'"
"The Sword Sword" finds Dunk and Egg getting in the middle of a longstanding and rather ugly property battle in the Reach.
Is there a trailer for Season 2?
At the moment, there's no trailer for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 2. But we'll make sure to post it here as soon as it becomes available.