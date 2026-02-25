Raid the files and prepare yourself for some mind games — TVLine is tracking down the former agents of the California Bureau of Investigation. Or, at least, the actors who played them on "The Mentalist."

The unconventional CBS procedural has been off the air for over ten years now, with fans left only to reminisce fondly about its uniquely arresting blend of case-of-the-week thrills and overarching mysteries. Certainly, one could drift to the likes of "Psych" or "Lie to Me," but no series can capture the same magic without Patrick Jane and his co-workers at the CBI and FBI.

The cast has scattered to various corners of the entertainment world since the series finale. Many of them have kept very busy, appearing in everything from newer procedurals to Academy Award-nominated films. Others have apparently been so careful about their next roles that they're harder to find than Red John. Fortunately, we've opened our own investigation into what happened to the cast of "The Mentalist."