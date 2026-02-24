Savannah Guthrie And Family Offer $1 Million Reward For Missing Mother's Return

Savannah Guthrie announced Tuesday that she and her family are offering a hefty reward in exchange for information that leads to the return of their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, the Today anchor tearfully pleaded for anyone with knowledge of her elderly mother's whereabouts to come forward with what they know.

"We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home," Savannah Guthrie said in the video, adding that details on how to submit information can be found in the social media post's caption. "Hope against hope, as my sister says. We're blowing on the embers of hope."

But the NBC personality also acknowledged that the case's worst outcome is also a possibility.

"We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone... And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Arizona home in early February. Police suspect she was taken against her will. Savannah Guthrie soon stepped away from both Today and the Winter Olympics, which she had planned to cover for the network.

In the video above, which also aired during the Tuesday broadcasts of Today and MSNBC's Morning Joe, Savannah Guthrie noted that her family also had donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She also pleaded with the public to help law enforcement officials with her mother's case.

"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," she said. "We are begging you, please come forward now."