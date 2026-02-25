What To Watch Wednesday: Scrubs Revival, Survivor 50, Beast Games Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Beast Games" crowns a winner, "Survivor" Season 50 gets underway, and ABC resuscitates "Scrubs."
Showtimes for February 25, 2026
Beast Games
Season 2 finale: One contestant walks away with the eye-watering $5,000,000 prize.
The Bluff
When her tranquil life on a remote island is shattered by the return of her vengeful former captain (Karl Urban), a skilled ex-pirate (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) must confront her bloody past and unleash her deadly talents to save her family from a ruthless siege.
Hijack
Sam gambles on a dangerous tactic in hopes of outsmarting the police; armed with new intel, Olivia tries to influence Winter’s next move.
Love Is Blind
The couples continue their journey to the altar to find out whether love truly is blind.
School Spirits
After a shocking event, Maddie and Xavier come under suspicion; as the living investigate a corrupt scheme, the ghosts search their scars for clues.
House of Payne
Calvin is pulled from each direction as he struggles to balance work and family; Ella must face a puzzling conclusion.
The Masked Singer
It's Spice Girl Night, featuring fan-favorite songs from the iconic girl group and special guest panelist Taraji P. Henson.
Scrubs
Revival premiere: J.D. unexpectedly finds himself back at Sacred Heart, reuniting him with new and familiar faces.
Survivor
Season 50 premiere: A group of 24 returning players are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million; the theme of the season, "In the Hands of the Fans," quickly materializes as decisions from the fan vote swiftly and forcefully impact the game.
Assisted Living
Vinny has the entire assisted living facility reeking of his special batch of baked goods.
The Beauty
The Corporation's master plan intensifies; Cooper and Jordan form an alliance with a mysterious person.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
Nine contestants remain for 24 hours of non-stop fear; they bid on how much punishment they can take in the twisted "Pain Auction"; no one is safe from elimination in a sick pie-eating contest.
The Greatest Average American
Series premiere: Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the game show sees contestants tackle comedy-filled challenges and trivia to guess how everyday Americans think — all for the chance to be crowned the Greatest Average American and win the average U.S. salary of $67,920.
Sistas
Danni learns that she doesn't have decision making authority in Sabrina's care; Fatima gains new information putting her one step closer to finding out who bombed Andi's car.
Southern Charm
Whitner and Salley try to take the temperature down as Craig insists he doesn’t want a friendship with Venita; drama ensues after Salley and Austen share a moment behind closed doors.