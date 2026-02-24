Casting News: Girls5eva Reunion On Cupertino, Aimee Lou Wood Is Jane Eyre, And More

"Girls5eva" is getting back together. (Sort of.)

Busy Philipps will join her "Girls5eva" co-star Renée Elise Goldsberry on the new CBS drama "Cupertino" as a series regular, Variety reports. Philipps will play Natalia, billed as "the beautiful and delightfully blunt first wife of an AI billionaire, who divorced her when she turned forty. Now Natalia wants revenge and agrees to finance Michael and Olivia's start-up law firm in order to go after his and other AI businesses."

Written by Robert and Michelle King ("The Good Wife," "Evil"), "Cupertino" is described as "a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley." Mike Colter ("Evil") stars as Michael, a lawyer who was fired by a start-up trying to cheat him out of his stock options. He teams up with Olivia, another fired attorney played by "Fargo" alum Rachel Keller, to fight back against the tech titans. Goldsberry will play "a brilliant opposing attorney who has a professional and romantic history with" Michael. "Cupertino" earned a series order at CBS in October and is set to debut during the 2026-27 TV season.

In addition to "Girls5eva," Philipps is known for playing wayward teen Kim Kelly on "Freaks and Geeks" and boozy pal Laurie on "Cougar Town." She also hosted a talk show, "Busy Tonight," on E! for two years. Her other TV credits include "Dawson's Creek," "ER," and "Vice Principals."