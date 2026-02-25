Frisco King: Taylor Sheridan To Write All Episodes Of Retitled Tulsa King Spin-Off

Samuel L. Jackson may be the Frisco King, but Taylor Sheridan will reign over the words he speaks.

Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Sheridan — creator of the "Tulsa King" universe — will write all eight episodes of its upcoming spin-off "Frisco King," starring Jackson.

"We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of 'Frisco King' and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson's iconic character," Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said in a statement. "Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of 'Tulsa King' and audiences around the world."

Ordered to series last July, "Frisco King" — formerly titled "NOLA King," and now based in Texas instead of New Orleans — will center on Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr., who was first introduced in "Tulsa King" Season 3. Production on the series begins in late March in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sheridan and Jackson will also serve as executive producers on "Frisco King," as will Sylvester Stallone, who stars in "Tulsa King" as mafioso Dwight Manfredi. The mothership was previously renewed for Season 4, but there's currently no timetable for either that series' return on Paramount+ or the debut of its "Frisco King" offshoot.

Sheridan's ever-expanding TV slate also includes "Mayor of Kingstown" (which will end with Season 5), "Lioness" (renewed for Season 3), "Landman" (renewed for Season 3), and upcoming series "Marshals" (a "Yellowstone" spin-off following Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton) and "The Madison" (starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell).