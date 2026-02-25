Why Bones Had Brennan (Temporarily) Hook Up With Seeley's Younger Brother

"Bones" focuses so heavily on Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel)'s relationship (which was great both on and off screen) that the majority of the biggest "Bones" moments ever revolve around the duo. But before the main characters fully committed to a relationship, the series often relished in creating circumstances that conspired to drive wedges between them ... and one of the finer hours of Booth and Brennan's will-they-won't-they era is that one time when Brennan briefly dated Booth's younger brother, Jared (Brendan Fehr).

Jared Booth enters the picture in "Bones" Season 4, Episode 9 ("The Con Man in the Meth Lab"), and promptly charms Brennan — to his big bro's annoyance. The infatuation doesn't last beyond this one episode, but then again, "Bones" creator Hart Hanson didn't intend it to. In an interview with The Futon Critic, Hanson explained that Jared's narrative function was to explore Brennan's belief that a relationship with her and Booth won't work. Having this involve a family member was also a handy way for the show to flesh out Booth's backstory, which was largely unknown at the time.

"There's a spark between Brennan and little brother Booth, as is the way things go on 'Bones,'" Hanson explained. "Since she, in her own mind, can't have the older Booth, maybe this younger one is a good copy. It turns out not to be true but it gives us some fun with them but, mostly, to shed some light on Booth, who [is] a guarded character."