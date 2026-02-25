Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie Shows Off His Many Accents In SNL Promo — Watch

Sure, you know Connor Storrie can do a great Russian accent... but have you heard his Shrek?

The "Heated Rivalry" star is set to make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut this week, and in a new promo, "SNL" cast members Marcello Hernández and Ashley Padilla compliment Storrie on his Russian accent work as hockey player Ilya in the buzzy HBO Max drama. "I actually do all kinds of accents," he tells them... and that sounds like a challenge to cast member James Austin Johnson, who challenges Storrie to an accent duel, Old West-style. (With cowboy hats and everything!)

Storrie's German accent, complete with a beer in hand, is pretty spot-on, but Johnson counters with a Cajun accent that's just about impeccable. (They both agree that trying a Jamaican accent is probably a bad look, though.) Storrie delivers a fantastic Shrek before slipping back into Russian to say, "When you get to hell, tell them Rozanov sent you," before blowing Johnson away. And man, his imaginary pistol sure packs a punch, huh?

Storrie's episode of "SNL" airs this Saturday, February 28 at 11:30 pm on NBC; press PLAY above to enjoy his accent work, and then hit the comments and let us know if you'll be watching!