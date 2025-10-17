SNL Taps Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser And Glen Powell As November Hosts

Saturday Night Live is welcoming two new faces — and one familiar! — to Studio 8H this November.

NBC's sketch comedy institution has revealed the next three hosts for Season 51: Miles Teller will return, while comedian Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell will make their SNL debuts, TVLine has learned.

Teller will host the Nov. 1 episode, with musical guest Brandi Carlile. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star first hosted in an Oct. 2022 episode. Carlile, meanwhile, will be making her third individual appearance as musical guest, and fourth overall.

Glaser, who hosted the 2025 Golden Globes in January, will make her debut as host in the Nov. 8 episode with musical guest sombr (also making his SNL debut).

On Nov. 15, Powell, who currently stars in Hulu's "Chad Powers", will also host for the first time. He will be joined for in Studio 8H by English singer and songwriter Olivia Dean, who will make her debut as the episode's musical guest.

As previously reported, pop songstress Sabrina Carpenter will be making her SNL hosting debut in this week's Oct. 18 episode and pulling double-duty as musical guest as well. She previously served as musical guest in a May 2024 episode and also made an appearance on this year's SNL50 anniversary special.

