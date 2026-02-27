One Of Scrubs' Most Enduring Characters Was Created As A One-Time Appearance

Television history is full of side characters who unexpectedly become central parts of a show. A classic example is Jaleel White's Steve Urkel from "Family Matters." "Scrubs" also has a high-profile example of a supposed one-off character who became a recurring role. Fans may not have realized that the janitor character, played by Neil Flynn, was only meant to appear in the pilot episode. However, The Independent reported that the role was expanded after series creator Bill Lawrence enjoyed Flynn's audition.

"I read the part of Dr. Cox for Bill, and he said: 'I'll be honest with you, I've already picked the actor for this part but do you want to read this?' He handed me a couple of pages of a scene as the Janitor and I read it," Flynn remembered. "It took about 10 seconds and he said, 'Good. You want to play that?' I said, 'Sure — I'll take the job.' It was only a one-time thing — a day of shooting — but I was glad to have it, and it turned into a much better deal than I first anticipated."

That small moment eventually blossomed into a role that helped shape "Scrubs" as a series. Bothering J.D. (Zach Braff) in the hallways of Sacred Heart Hospital became one of those recurring moments that just happened on the sitcom. Before long, audiences expected Flynn's presence.