Scrubs Team Talks Season 9 Erasure, J.D. And Elliot's New Normal, And Where Turk, Carla, And Dr. Cox Stand In The Revival

Whoever said you can't go home again was clearly wrong.

Sixteen years after "Scrubs" signed off, the ABC revival returns viewers to Sacred Heart — presented as the very same hospital we last saw at the end of Season 8. The med school-focused Season 9, which famously began with the original hospital torn down, is effectively wiped from canon, with the revival picking up as if Sacred Heart had never been demolished.

"This is definitely written as if the eighth season was the finale of 'Scrubs' as it was kind of supposed to be," creator Bill Lawrence tells TVLine.

"Season 9 is like a what if, or like an Elseworlds situation," adds Donald Faison, referencing DC Comics' alternate-universe imprint.

But that doesn't mean everything is exactly as we left it.

J.D., who has been working as a concierge doctor so he can spend more time with his kids — plural, suggesting that in addition to Sam (whom he shares with Elizabeth Banks' Kim), he and Elliot now have at least one child together — finds himself pulled back into Sacred Heart when one of his patients is admitted, a return that quickly becomes something more permanent. Inside those familiar halls, he's reunited with Turk and Carla, who are still going strong 25 years later and now share four daughters; Elliot, with whom he's now divorced; and longtime mentor Dr. Cox, who steps down at the end of Episode 1 and taps J.D. to succeed him as chief of medicine.

So why start here? In speaking with TVLine, Lawrence and the legacy cast explain the thinking behind J.D. and Elliot's new normal, Cox's decision to step aside, and how those shifts ripple through Sacred Heart.