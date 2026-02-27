9-1-1: Nashville's LeAnn Rimes Feels Vindicated After Don And Dixie's Flashback Episode — Did It Change Your Mind?

Fine, we'll say it first: We feel very differently about Don and Dixie's relationship after this week's "9-1-1: Nashville."

The February 26 episode took viewers back to the fire that killed Don's parents, revealing that his precocious neighbor Dixie (!) was the one who called 9-1-1 after seeing the flames. Yes, their relationship goes back that far. They reunited as young adults after both getting thrown in jail, naturally, at which point they began encouraging each other to pursue their goals; she promised to start singing her music in public if he was accepted into the firefighter academy.

They both got their wish, but this one came with serious strings. Don had to stop attending Dixie's late-night shows to make sure he got enough sleep to succeed at work, which severely limited the waking hours they got to spend together. Seeing the writing on the wall, Dixie accepted a job back-up singing on a five-month tour, leaving Don heartbroken in Nashville.

But he wasn't heartbroken for long! Don soon met Blythe while rescuing her horses from a barn fire, leading to a sweet little courtship. He never felt comfortable in her wealthy world, but she helped him adjust, learning about his painful past in the process. Dixie eventually returned ("Who's this sl*t?"), but by then, Don had already moved on with Blythe. She even helped him track down the man who started the fire!

In the present day, it came time for Don to speak at the man's parole hearing. Everyone tried to help him through it, but it was Dixie's advice that carried the most weight, giving him the courage to face his past, forgive the man for what he did, and reset his sights on his future — one that will probably include Dixie, if the universe continues to have its way.

Read on for TVLine's full Q&A with Rimes, including her thoughts on Don's past (and future?) with Dixie, the original song she wrote for the episode, and whether she can ever imagine a friendship between Dixie and Blythe: