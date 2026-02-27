Grey's Anatomy Mourns Eric Dane With Powerful On-Air Tribute Video, Celebrating His Enduring Legacy

The February 26 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" ended with a beautiful tribute to former cast member Eric Dane, who died on February 19 at the age of 53.

Set to Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars," the minute-long video recaps the highlights of Dane's six-season tenure on the show as Dr. Mark Sloan, beginning with his character's first interaction with Callie. "McSteamy, right?" she asks, invoking the iconic nickname, totally unaware of the complicated future ahead of them both. The montage includes Dane's infamous towel-clad entrance towards the end of Season 2, the creation of the "plastics posse" (much to Jackson's delight), Mark's unexpected journey to fatherhood, and his tragic romance with the late, great Lexie Grey.

We're treated to selections from some of Mark's most memorable speeches, including his views on plastic surgery ("People don't come to me to fix what's on the outside, they come to me to fix what's on the inside"), and his powerful views on love: "If you love someone, you tell them. Even if you're scared that it's not the right thing. Even if you're scared that it will burn your life to the ground, you say it, and you say it loud."

The final shot of the tribute comes from Dane's last appearance on the show in 2021, when Mark paid a visit to Meredith's purgatory beach. "Don't waste one single minute," he says, a line that was already impactful due to his character's death — and is now infinitely more so after Dane's tragic passing. Watch the video below:

In loving memory of Eric Dane. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ly5158927s — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 27, 2026

Dane died on February 17 "following a courageous battle with ALS," the actor's reps said in a statement obtained by TVLine. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. ... He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received."

Following an extremely memorable guest arc in Season 2, Dane was promoted to series regular on "Grey's Anatomy" for Season 3, where he remained until Mark died from injuries sustained during a plane crash in the second episode of Season 9.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an emotional look back at Dane's time on "Grey's Anatomy,"